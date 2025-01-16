CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Price Up 0.9% – Time to Buy?

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $369.02 and last traded at $365.39. Approximately 588,370 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 2,561,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $362.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Hsbc Global Res lowered CrowdStrike from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Monday, September 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wedbush set a $330.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.88.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Price Performance

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

The company has a market capitalization of $90.21 billion, a PE ratio of 717.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $353.83 and its 200-day moving average is $312.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total transaction of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.44, for a total value of $1,361,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,298 shares in the company, valued at $40,954,251.12. The trade was a 3.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,351 shares of company stock worth $37,515,473 over the last ninety days. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synergy Financial Group LTD boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.8% in the third quarter. Synergy Financial Group LTD now owns 3,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.