D. Boral Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR)

D. Boral Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $2.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I raised New Horizon Aircraft to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ HOVR opened at $0.82 on Wednesday. New Horizon Aircraft has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $4.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.64.

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in New Horizon Aircraft stock. Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of New Horizon Aircraft as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.97% of the company’s stock.

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market in the Uinted States. The company is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically like and helicopter.

