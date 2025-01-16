Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Shares Down 0.7% – Should You Sell?

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $14.67 and last traded at $14.81. 54,244 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 51% from the average session volume of 35,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.91.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DNKEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Danske Bank A/S to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays raised Danske Bank A/S to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised Danske Bank A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th.

Danske Bank A/S Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.85.

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter. Analysts expect that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Danske Bank A/S Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.4604 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Danske Bank A/S’s previous dividend of $0.39. Danske Bank A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.09%.

Danske Bank A/S Company Profile

Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.

