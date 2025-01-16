Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Data443 Risk Mitigation Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATDS traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.06. 36,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,455. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $6.00.

Get Data443 Risk Mitigation alerts:

About Data443 Risk Mitigation

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc provides data security and privacy management solutions in the United States. The company offers Cyren Threat Intelligence Service that provides security, response, software, and services; Cyren Inbox Security for Microsoft 365, which prevents user access to malicious links and attachments; Ransomware Recovery Manager to recover a workstation upon infection to the last known business-operable state; Data Identification Manager, a data classification and governance technology; Data Archive Manager for enterprise data retention management and archiving; and Sensitive Content Manager, a cloud-based platform for managing, protecting, and distributing digital content.

Receive News & Ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data443 Risk Mitigation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.