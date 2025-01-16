Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS) Short Interest Down 33.3% in December

Data443 Risk Mitigation, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATDS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Data443 Risk Mitigation Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS ATDS traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.06. 36,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,455. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. Data443 Risk Mitigation has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $6.00.
About Data443 Risk Mitigation
