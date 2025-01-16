Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Up 128.1% in December

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 128.1% from the December 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Decibel Cannabis Price Performance

OTCMKTS:DBCCF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.06. 56,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,762. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Decibel Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.11.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

