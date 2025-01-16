Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF) Short Interest Up 128.1% in December

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (OTCMKTS:DBCCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a growth of 128.1% from the December 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 176,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Decibel Cannabis Price Performance
OTCMKTS:DBCCF traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.06. 56,055 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,762. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. Decibel Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.11.
About Decibel Cannabis
