Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,169 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 726 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 315,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 10,752 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 51,993 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 5,973 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 116.7% in the second quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,737 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.27.

Devon Energy Trading Up 3.4 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $38.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.00. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $30.39 and a one year high of $55.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.42.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 21.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.33%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.