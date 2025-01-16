Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Sold by Cordant Inc.

Cordant Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 0.3% of Cordant Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cordant Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 1,207.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 56.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $171,000.

Get Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

DFAE opened at $25.22 on Thursday. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $22.63 and a 1-year high of $28.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (DFAE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAE was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is issued by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.