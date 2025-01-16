Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP) is Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (BATS:DIHP – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 544,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,594 shares during the period. Dimensional International High Profitability ETF accounts for 4.8% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF were worth $13,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 1,007.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 3,443.2% during the third quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International High Profitability ETF by 115.7% during the third quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International High Profitability ETF during the third quarter worth about $208,000.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DIHP opened at $25.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.74 and its 200-day moving average is $26.47.

Dimensional International High Profitability ETF Profile

The Dimensional International High Profitability ETF (DIHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of non-US large-cap stocks from developed markets, actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other large-cap companies in the same countries or region.

