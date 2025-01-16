Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS) Shares Sold by Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC

Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 272,653 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,422 shares during the period. Dimensional International Small Cap ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Websterrogers Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF were worth $6,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Financial Advisors LLC now owns 115,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 61,336 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 209,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 139,425 shares during the last quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,785,000. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 21.5% during the third quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 94,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 16,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $221,000.

Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF stock opened at $24.41 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 0.86.

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

