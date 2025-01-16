Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:DPST – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $121.19, but opened at $118.55. Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $118.53, with a volume of 205,130 shares changing hands.
Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 3.7 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.26 and a beta of 3.98.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares during the third quarter worth $349,000. Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $252,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 9,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,285,000.
Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3x Shares Company Profile
The Direxion Daily Regional Banks Bull 3X Shares (DPST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to an equally-weighted index of US regional banking stocks. DPST was launched on Aug 19, 2015 and is managed by Direxion.
