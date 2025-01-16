DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on DTE. KeyCorp cut DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $137.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.31.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on DTE

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DTE Energy

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded up $2.27 on Thursday, reaching $122.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 903,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 851,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.62. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $102.17 and a 52-week high of $131.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $121.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,193,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,319,264,000 after purchasing an additional 662,569 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 44,009.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 7,039,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,878,000 after buying an additional 7,023,042 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in DTE Energy by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,557,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $616,938,000 after acquiring an additional 86,205 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,720,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $349,309,000 after acquiring an additional 64,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DTE Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,274,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,702,000 after acquiring an additional 14,937 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

(Get Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.