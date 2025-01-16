Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL) CEO Ahn Luis Von Sells 8,000 Shares

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.00, for a total transaction of $2,568,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ahn Luis Von also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Duolingo alerts:

On Thursday, December 12th, Ahn Luis Von sold 41,759 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.29, for a total value of $14,210,170.11.

Duolingo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DUOL traded up $21.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $341.80. 932,327 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,001. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $145.05 and a fifty-two week high of $378.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $336.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a PE ratio of 186.78 and a beta of 0.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. Duolingo had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $192.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DUOL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Duolingo from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Duolingo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their target price on Duolingo from $183.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Duolingo from $370.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $425.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $353.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DUOL

Institutional Trading of Duolingo

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DUOL. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duolingo in the 2nd quarter worth about $204,768,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duolingo by 42.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 342,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,530,000 after acquiring an additional 101,653 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Duolingo by 23.7% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 67,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,860 shares in the last quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC raised its stake in Duolingo by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Duolingo in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,350,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

About Duolingo

(Get Free Report)

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Duolingo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duolingo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.