DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Updates Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.980-0.980 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.1 billion-$3.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.1 billion. DuPont de Nemours also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.900-3.900 EPS.

DD opened at $76.31 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $80.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.47.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DuPont de Nemours has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

(Get Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

