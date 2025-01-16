Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,600 shares, a growth of 117.4% from the December 15th total of 31,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLNG. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 17.5% during the third quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Dynagas LNG Partners by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,280,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 265,337 shares during the last quarter.

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

NYSE DLNG traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $5.03. The company had a trading volume of 188,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 151,882. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.77 and a 200-day moving average of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.27 and a 1-year high of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $185.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.38.

Dynagas LNG Partners Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a $0.049 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. Dynagas LNG Partners’s payout ratio is currently 19.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Dynagas LNG Partners

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry in Greece and internationally. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consists of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,000 cubic meters.

