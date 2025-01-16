Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Stock Price Down 4.7% – Here’s What Happened

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $14.76 and last traded at $14.81. Approximately 109,639 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,353,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

Several research analysts recently commented on DYN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dyne Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James upgraded Dyne Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.91.

The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.60.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.25). Equities analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dyne Therapeutics news, SVP Richard William Scalzo sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $40,914.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 127,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,573,433.36. The trade was a 1.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason P. Rhodes sold 782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.10, for a total value of $25,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $528,342.20. The trade was a 4.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,071 shares of company stock worth $606,476 over the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DYN. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $1,588,000. Seven Eight Capital LP grew its stake in Dyne Therapeutics by 195.7% during the 2nd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 35,568 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,346,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,383,000 after acquiring an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dyne Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,724,000. Finally, RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,381,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,211,000 after purchasing an additional 331,940 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It is developing a portfolio of muscle disease therapeutics, including programs in myotonic dystrophy type 1; duchenne muscular dystrophy; and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

