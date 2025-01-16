Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a growth of 123.2% from the December 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:EVM traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,864. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $9.81.
About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund
