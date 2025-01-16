Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EVM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,800 shares, a growth of 123.2% from the December 15th total of 24,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:EVM traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $9.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,864. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $9.81.

About Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

