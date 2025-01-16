Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 702,000 shares, a decline of 60.4% from the December 15th total of 1,771,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,949,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Else Nutrition Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:BABYF traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.02. 666,935 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 445,866. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.55. Else Nutrition has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.26.

About Else Nutrition

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children's, and adults in North America, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers baby and toddler snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby and toddler nutrition formula products; kids and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products for babies, as well as toddler drink for toddlers ages 12-36 months; and follow-on formula for infants.

