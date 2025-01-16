Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jan 16th, 2025

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDRGet Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,640,000 shares, a decline of 23.3% from the December 15th total of 9,960,000 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Endeavor Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EDR

Insider Transactions at Endeavor Group

In other Endeavor Group news, CAO William K. Fullerton sold 6,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.17, for a total value of $214,293.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 53,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,659,958.35. This trade represents a 11.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Patrick Whitesell acquired 263,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $146.97 per share, with a total value of $38,682,504.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 418,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,519,731.39. This trade represents a 169.38 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in Endeavor Group by 7.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Endeavor Group during the third quarter worth $602,000. 74.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $30.46 on Thursday. Endeavor Group has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $31.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Endeavor Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. Endeavor Group’s dividend payout ratio is -11.71%.

Endeavor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as a sports and entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned Sports Properties; Events, Experiences & Rights; Representation; and Sports Data & Technology. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.