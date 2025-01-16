Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 346,797 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 69% from the previous session’s volume of 205,665 shares.The stock last traded at $20.84 and had previously closed at $22.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELVN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Enliven Therapeutics from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Down 3.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Enliven Therapeutics

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.57 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.37.

In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 924 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $27,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,002,892 shares in the company, valued at $30,086,760. The trade was a 0.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph P. Lyssikatos sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,015,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,455,640. This trade represents a 0.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,568 shares of company stock valued at $1,076,920 in the last quarter. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,296,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,804,000 after purchasing an additional 601,611 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Enliven Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $8,199,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 43.0% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,041,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,611,000 after buying an additional 313,019 shares during the last quarter. Ally Bridge Group NY LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $5,998,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,489,000. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company’s lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

Featured Articles

