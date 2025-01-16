Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Short Interest Update

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Equatorial Energia Trading Up 5.6 %

EQUEY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,040. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. Equatorial Energia has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $7.18.

About Equatorial Energia

Equatorial Energia SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity generation, distribution, transmission, and sanitation operations in Brazil. It operates through Distribution, Transmission, Wind Generation, Services, Sanitation, and Other segments. The company generates energy from wind, solar, biomass, qualified co-generation, and hydroelectric plants.

