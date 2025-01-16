Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY) Short Interest Update

Equatorial Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EQUEY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a drop of 21.7% from the December 15th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Equatorial Energia Trading Up 5.6 %
EQUEY traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.95. The stock had a trading volume of 270 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,040. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.75. Equatorial Energia has a 1 year low of $4.03 and a 1 year high of $7.18.
About Equatorial Energia
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Equatorial Energia
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Cerence AI: One-Hit Wonder or Long-Term Winner After NVIDIA Pact?
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- UnitedHealth Group Pulls Back Into Another Healthy Opportunity
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Micron Technology: Riding the AI Wave to Long-Term Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Equatorial Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equatorial Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.