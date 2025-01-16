Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 2.79% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on EQH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equitable from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Equitable from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $51.56 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a PE ratio of -47.30 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.99. Equitable has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $52.04.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Equitable had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 76.47%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Equitable will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nick Lane sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total transaction of $1,146,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,492,273.36. This represents a 15.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total value of $79,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $825,162.36. This represents a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,032 shares of company stock valued at $4,699,759. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Equitable by 195.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Equitable by 61.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equitable during the third quarter worth about $48,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Equitable by 86.3% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Equitable by 623.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

