Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for KEYS Q1 Earnings

Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Keysight Technologies in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.44. The consensus estimate for Keysight Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $6.50 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Keysight Technologies’ Q2 2025 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.98 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.80.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock opened at $165.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.76. Keysight Technologies has a 12-month low of $119.72 and a 12-month high of $175.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,857,378 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,248,773,000 after purchasing an additional 194,294 shares during the period. Swedbank AB boosted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.1% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,421,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $702,671,000 after acquiring an additional 292,372 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 7.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,400,035 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $697,411,000 after acquiring an additional 323,235 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,122,309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $153,470,000 after acquiring an additional 141,062 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,081,169 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $171,830,000 after purchasing an additional 10,579 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kailash Narayanan sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total value of $101,923.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,151,725.60. This trade represents a 1.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 17,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.66, for a total transaction of $3,023,680.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,582 shares in the company, valued at $19,779,302.12. The trade was a 13.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,063 shares of company stock valued at $5,573,941. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

