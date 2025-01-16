ERn Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

ERn Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 180,276 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,644 shares during the period. JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF comprises 1.2% of ERn Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF were worth $8,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JCPB. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 109.4% in the third quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $143,000.

Shares of BATS:JCPB opened at $46.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.17.

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

