ERn Financial LLC Purchases 131 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

ERn Financial LLC increased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HON. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 2.5% in the third quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,999 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 1,010 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,517,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays decreased their target price on Honeywell International from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $268.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Wolfe Research cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $247.93.

HON opened at $219.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $142.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.06. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $189.66 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.27.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

