ERn Financial LLC Purchases 98 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ERn Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,667 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Adobe by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,270,287 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,495,544,000 after acquiring an additional 234,909 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,529,089 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 147,981 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 8.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,690,163 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,017,373,000 after purchasing an additional 787,356 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 2.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,859,584 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,516,196,000 after purchasing an additional 93,143 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Adobe by 3.1% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,741,549 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,455,079,000 after buying an additional 140,390 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Adobe news, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total transaction of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.42, for a total value of $232,525.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,763,437.76. This represents a 2.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,763 shares of company stock valued at $893,665 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Adobe from $640.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Adobe from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $425.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Adobe from $640.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $573.00.

Adobe Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $417.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.65, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $403.75 and a one year high of $638.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $481.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $515.02.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The business had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 16.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

