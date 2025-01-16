ERn Financial LLC Raises Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

ERn Financial LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TCAF. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $153,000.

NYSEARCA TCAF opened at $33.64 on Thursday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.24 and a 52-week high of $34.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

