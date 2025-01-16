ERn Financial LLC Sells 978 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

ERn Financial LLC cut its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. ERn Financial LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $2,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,238,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the period. Lpwm LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Lpwm LLC now owns 81,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares during the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 20,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 69,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,085,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

SLYV stock opened at $88.03 on Thursday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $75.79 and a twelve month high of $96.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.55.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.