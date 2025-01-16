Essex Savings Bank Acquires 250 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,599 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Syntax Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.0% during the third quarter. Syntax Research Inc. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. NorthLanding Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $245.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $249.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.03. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $202.66 and a 12-month high of $263.35.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

