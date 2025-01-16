Essex Savings Bank Has $875,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Essex Savings Bank cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 463 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth $43,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter valued at $45,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period.

Shares of VGSH stock opened at $58.23 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.46 and a 52-week high of $59.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day moving average is $58.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were paid a $0.2006 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

