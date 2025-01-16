Essex Savings Bank Purchases 113 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Essex Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,749 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% during the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 536.1% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 144.1% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

IWD stock opened at $188.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $59.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $200.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $191.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.91.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

