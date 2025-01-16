Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) Trading Down 6% – Should You Sell?

Shares of Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) fell 6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $31.14 and last traded at $31.69. 738,442 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 956,751 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Stephens upgraded Establishment Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Establishment Labs has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.60.

Establishment Labs Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Establishment Labs

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.47. The company has a market capitalization of $969.92 million, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.15.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ESTA. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Establishment Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the third quarter worth approximately $312,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Establishment Labs by 22.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

