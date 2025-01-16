Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Euro Tech (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

CLWT stock opened at $1.40 on Monday. Euro Tech has a twelve month low of $1.28 and a twelve month high of $1.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average is $1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Euro Tech stock. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 312,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC owned 4.05% of Euro Tech at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Euro Tech Company Profile

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

