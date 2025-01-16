Evercore ISI Upgrades Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) to Outperform

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $34.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Chewy from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.80.

Get Chewy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chewy

Chewy Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of CHWY stock opened at $37.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.22 billion, a PE ratio of 41.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.40. Chewy has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $39.10.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chewy will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Chewy

In other news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 168,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total transaction of $6,105,573.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 417,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,176,566.24. This represents a 28.69 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 71,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $2,312,732.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,735. This represents a 47.76 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,971,911 shares of company stock worth $911,495,287. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Chewy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in Chewy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

(Get Free Report)

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.