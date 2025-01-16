Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Stock Price Down 0.7% – Here’s Why

Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $107.86 and last traded at $108.50. Approximately 2,664,658 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 13,962,641 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.29.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on XOM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $118.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $149.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.84.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.55. The firm has a market cap of $489.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.91.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $90.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 9.61%. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from Exxon Mobil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter worth $39,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil in the second quarter worth $46,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

