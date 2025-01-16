Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $27.82 on Thursday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $24.97 and a 52-week high of $29.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.23 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79. The company has a market capitalization of $19.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.