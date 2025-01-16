Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Boosts Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 899 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $330,000. City Center Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 33,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $94.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Price Performance

Shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock opened at $83.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $12.86 billion, a PE ratio of -60.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $84.59 and a 200 day moving average of $93.26. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.70 and a 52 week high of $110.88.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.44% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is -239.42%.

About Stanley Black & Decker

(Free Report)

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil and gas, infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the Tools and Storage segment, and Industrial segment.

See Also

