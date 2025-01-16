Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Increases Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cross Staff Investments Inc now owns 7,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PEP has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, September 20th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $171.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.64.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $144.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $198.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.20.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.94%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

