Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,624 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Kinross Gold by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,579,750 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,536,000 after purchasing an additional 129,750 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Kinross Gold by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,080,957 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,804,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 354.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 48,068 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 37,502 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Kinross Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.13.

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

NYSE:KGC opened at $10.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Kinross Gold Co. has a twelve month low of $4.75 and a twelve month high of $10.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 19.67%.

About Kinross Gold

(Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.