Fiduciary Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $748,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.5% during the third quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 10,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 77,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 63.7% during the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 928 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 102.4% during the second quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 360,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,778,000 after purchasing an additional 95,234 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV stock opened at $595.63 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $598.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $575.28. The firm has a market cap of $513.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $472.11 and a 1 year high of $612.09.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

