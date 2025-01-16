Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.80 Million Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Micron Technology by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,226,710 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,001,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434,568 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 0.6% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 37,631,860 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,902,800,000 after buying an additional 206,499 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,723,545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,451,987,000 after buying an additional 892,607 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 11,326,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,174,643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022,180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Micron Technology by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,564,198 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,109,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477,985 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MU opened at $103.19 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.65. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.15 and a 52-week high of $157.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.97 billion, a PE ratio of 151.75 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.95) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.26%.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.21, for a total value of $416,676.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 181,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,442,011.83. The trade was a 2.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Bank of America cut Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.24.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

