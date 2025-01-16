Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,726 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,726 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth about $2,398,000. Financial & Tax Architects LLC grew its position in Chevron by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial & Tax Architects LLC now owns 37,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in Chevron by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,809 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,411,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Chevron by 10.9% in the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.7% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 164,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $26,357,398.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,356.40. This represents a 97.47 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:CVX opened at $158.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $153.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.95. The company has a market capitalization of $284.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.12. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $135.37 and a 1-year high of $167.11.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.04. Chevron had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $50.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays raised their target price on Chevron from $168.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $163.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.87.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

