Financial Enhancement Group LLC Invests $396,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in PepsiCo by 59.0% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 93.2% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $144.78 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $198.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $141.51 and a 1 year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.94%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.64.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

