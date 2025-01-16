Financial Enhancement Group LLC Reduces Stake in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,889 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 80.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 432 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualys by 53.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 68.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 730 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In related news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.66, for a total value of $1,047,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,741,295.98. This represents a 3.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.24, for a total value of $121,615.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,986,296.48. This trade represents a 1.34 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,716 shares of company stock valued at $4,620,419 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $135.91 on Thursday. Qualys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.17 and a twelve month high of $201.03. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $146.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.83.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $153.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.74 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 40.24% and a net margin of 28.72%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QLYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Qualys from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Wolfe Research raised Qualys from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Qualys from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Qualys from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.80.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

