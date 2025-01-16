First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05, RTT News reports. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.43%.

First Horizon Stock Up 2.5 %

FHN stock opened at $21.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.61. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. First Horizon has a 12-month low of $12.95 and a 12-month high of $21.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Get First Horizon alerts:

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 43.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 price target on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on First Horizon from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wedbush cut First Horizon from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on First Horizon from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FHN

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Harry V. Barton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $199,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 166,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,323,452.80. This represents a 5.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $1,996,255.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 519,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,278,937.02. The trade was a 16.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

First Horizon declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About First Horizon

(Get Free Report)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.