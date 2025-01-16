First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Short Interest Up 123.1% in December

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 123.1% from the December 15th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 122,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,088,000 after acquiring an additional 13,588 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 2,612.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 73,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 70,949 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 342.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 72,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 55,922 shares during the last quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 57,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund by 13.6% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,921,000 after purchasing an additional 6,362 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund alerts:

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ FDT traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.16. 22,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,427. The company has a market capitalization of $392.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.96. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $50.47 and a 52-week high of $58.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.83.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.789 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.