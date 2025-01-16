First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW) Shares Purchased by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc raised its stake in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Mason & Associates Inc’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 164.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 72,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 44,910 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 29.6% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 168,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,433,000 after purchasing an additional 38,490 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Water ETF in the third quarter valued at $4,063,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,730,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Water ETF by 291.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,584 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Water ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of FIW opened at $103.75 on Thursday. First Trust Water ETF has a 52-week low of $90.63 and a 52-week high of $111.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $106.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

