Five9 Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:FIVN)

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 8,504 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,115% compared to the average volume of 384 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FIVN shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Five9 from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Five9 from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Five9 from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Five9 from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five9 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.18.

Five9 Stock Up 0.4 %

Insider Activity at Five9

NASDAQ FIVN traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.31. 257,597 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 822,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -74.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42. Five9 has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $81.24.

In related news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,109 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.85, for a total transaction of $171,961.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 115,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,846,983.30. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 1,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $55,630.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,289.58. The trade was a 3.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,004 shares of company stock valued at $1,209,279 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five9

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Five9 by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,159,760 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $320,620,000 after purchasing an additional 259,820 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 28.4% during the second quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 3,013,789 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,908,000 after buying an additional 666,681 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Five9 by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,667,922 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,919,000 after buying an additional 210,836 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Five9 by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 761,966 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,891,000 after acquiring an additional 98,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Five9 by 347.4% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 753,127 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,213,000 after acquiring an additional 584,800 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States, India, and internationally. It offers a virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

