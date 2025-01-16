Flywheel Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Flywheel Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 5,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 21,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,460,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $306,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 597,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,283,000 after buying an additional 109,326 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 7,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 2,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

VT stock opened at $118.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $119.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.54. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $100.14 and a 52-week high of $123.64.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

