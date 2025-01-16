Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,494,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,222,539,000 after purchasing an additional 501,703 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 263.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 170,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,572,000 after purchasing an additional 123,866 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,988,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2,097.0% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 63,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,053,000 after acquiring an additional 60,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 258.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 54,252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,971,000 after acquiring an additional 39,126 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $623.39 on Thursday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $473.89 and a fifty-two week high of $648.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $627.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $594.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.