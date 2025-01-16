Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,613 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV boosted its position in D.R. Horton by 360.0% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,706,000 after purchasing an additional 212,112 shares in the last quarter. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton in the third quarter worth about $4,220,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 17.3% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 104,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,025,000 after acquiring an additional 15,460 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 9,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 904.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 40,847 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,795,000 after acquiring an additional 36,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:DHI opened at $145.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.80. The stock has a market cap of $46.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.75. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.02 and a 1 year high of $199.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 7.32.

D.R. Horton Increases Dividend

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 12th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on DHI. UBS Group lowered their price target on D.R. Horton from $214.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wedbush upgraded D.R. Horton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $196.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on D.R. Horton from $218.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut D.R. Horton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $200.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.53.

Get Our Latest Report on DHI

Insider Buying and Selling at D.R. Horton

In other D.R. Horton news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 5,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.10, for a total transaction of $921,515.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton

(Free Report)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.